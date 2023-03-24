The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the provisional answer key and question paper along with recorded responses for UGC NET December 2022 cycle (Phase I-V). Applicants can download the provisional answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 25 upto 8.00 PM. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” reads the notification.

UGC NET December 2022 was conducted for 83 subjects in 5 phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The exam started on February 21 and concluded on March 16, 2023.

Steps to download UGC NET answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the provisional answer key link

Key in your login details and submit The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

