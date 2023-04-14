The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the exam date for the post of Prohibition Constable. Eligible candidates can check and download the examination schedule from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 14, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The reporting time is 8.00 AM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website from April 27 onwards.

Direct link to Prohibition Constable exam schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 689 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Prohibition Dept.” tab Now click on the admit card link link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.