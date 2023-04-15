Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Document verification and physical efficiency and physical standard examination of Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The document verification and PET are scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to May 5 in two shifts — 9.30 AM and 1.30 PM. A total of 1781 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Patwari, Lekhpal DV admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Click on “Admit Card” link Now click on Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.