Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result of the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Lekhpal/ Patwari exam 2022 was held on February 12 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand. The answer keys were released on February 21.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list have to appear for the next round of selection- Document verification and Physical Measurement Test. The DV and PMT will be held from April 24 to May 5.

In total, 1781 candidates have been shortlisted as per the merit list.

Here’s UKPSC Patwari result 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC Patwari result 2023:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 result link

The UKPSC Patwari, Lekhpal result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to download Uttarakhand Patwari, Lekhpal result 2023.