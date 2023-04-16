The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the online application process for the Group C recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website hssc.gov.in till May 5.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. These include 6392 Common Graduate Level Posts, 5762 Higher Secondary Level Posts, 1647 Stenographers, 2063 Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6486 ALM/ Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1554 Staff Nurses, 880 Junior Engineers (Civil), among others.

The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. The candidates who fulfill the qualifications for one or more posts shall apply online for the desired posts.

The HSSC Group C exam will be held from May 13 to July 15.

Here’s HSSC Group C notification 2023.

Here’s HSSC Group C exam calendar 2023.

Here’s HSSC Group C revised vacancy chart 2023.

Application Fee

No fees are required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Post(s).

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (97.5%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (2.5%).

Steps to apply for HSSC Group C recruitment 2023:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘APPLICATION FORM FOR RECRUITMENT TO GROUP C POST(S)‘ Click on apply link and login using Registration ID and date of birth Apply for the desired post, fill application form Upload documents, review form and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for HSSC Group C recruitment 2023.