MAH BHMCT CET admit card 2023 released; check download link
The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on April 20.
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH-BHMCT CET-2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on April 20.
The MAH-BHMCT-2023 will be conducted for admission to the four-year full time graduate degree course in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) for Academic Year 2023-24.
Steps to download MAH BHMCT CET admit card 2023:
- Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal
- Click on MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card link
- Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin
- The MAH BHMCT CET admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.