Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH-BHMCT CET-2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on April 20.

The MAH-BHMCT-2023 will be conducted for admission to the four-year full time graduate degree course in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) for Academic Year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH BHMCT CET admit card 2023:



Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card link

Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH BHMCT CET admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download MAH BHMCT CET admit card 2023.