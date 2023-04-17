Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director in (E, S) in JK Planning Development Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is May 16, 2023.

Applicants can make changes to their application forms from May 17 to 19. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 Assistant Director posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for General/in service candidate/government candidates is 40 years and the upper age limit for RBA, SC, ST, EWS category is 43.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Economics or Economics and Statistics or Commerce or Mathematics or MSc of Indian Statistics Institute or Master of Computer Application degree from any recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant Director posts

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link for Assistant Director posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.