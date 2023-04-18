Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer. Eligible candidates can download their admission letters from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted from April 25 to May 17 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.30 PM. A total of 2248 candidates have been declared qualified for the DV round.

Direct link to the document verification schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 896 vacancies.

Steps to download ASO/ARO 2019 DV admission letter

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the ASO/ARO 2019 DV admission letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admission letter Take a printout for future reference

