The Council of Architecture will release the admit card today for the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023). Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website nata.in.

NATA 2023 will be conducted thrice for the year. The first exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21 and the admit card will be released on April 18. The result will be declared on April 30.

The candidate is required to download the soft copy of the Admit Card from the website and must appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned Examination Centre indicated in the downloaded Admit Card along with one original photo identity card- Voter Card/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/ Driving Licence.

Steps to download NATA admit card 2023:

Visit the official website nata.in Go to “NATA-2023 Registration” and login using Email ID and password Click on the admit card link (when available) The NATA admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

As per the schedule, the NATA second and third examinations will be conducted on May 20 and June 9, respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.