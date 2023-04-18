Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tbjee.nic.in.

The TBJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2023, in various sessions — 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM (Physics & Chemistry), 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM (Biology), and 2.45 PM to 3.30 PM (Mathematics). The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all the four subjects.

Steps to download TJEE admit card 2023

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

