The registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2025 has been deferred till May 18, 2025. Earlier, the application deadline was May 7. Interested students are required to submit their application forms through the official website upcatet.net . Candidates can complete the payment until May 19.

The application correction window will open from May 9 to 19, and the exams for UG and Master's & Ph.D will be held on June 11 and 12, respectively. The admit card will be available to download from May 27, 2025.

Here’s the deadline extension notification.

The results are expected to be released on June 23, 2025. Candidates can check the educational qualifications and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to UPCATET 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1350 for candidates from the Unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs 1100 for candidates from the SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for UPCATET 2025

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2025 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPCATET 2025.