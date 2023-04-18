Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the cut-off marks of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can check the cut-off marks from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE prelims exam 2022 was conducted on March 26 and results were declared on April 12.

APSC CCE cut-off marks

Open category: M-74.5, F-71.0

OBC/ MOBC: M/F- 54.5

SC: M/F- 50.5

STP: M/F- 49.5

STH: M/F- 38.5

Here’s APSC CCE prelims cut-off marks notice.

The candidates whose toll numbers appear on the merit list have qualified to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022. The Commission will hold the APSC CEE Main exam 2022 at Guwahati in June.

Prescribed online application forms for the APSC CEE Main exam will be available from April 20 to May 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).