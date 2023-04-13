Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE prelims exam 2022 was conducted on March 26. The provisional answer keys were released on March 27.

The candidates whose toll numbers appear on the merit list have qualified to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022. The Commission will hold the APSC CEE Main exam 2022 at Guwahati in June.

Prescribed online application forms for the APSC CEE Main exam will be available from April 20 to May 5.

Steps to download APSC prelims result 2023:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab under Important Links section Select Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 The APSC CCE result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to APSC CCE prelims result 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).