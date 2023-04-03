Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager under ADVT. NO. 06/2023. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from April 5 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is May 4.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 84 Assistant Manager posts, of which 79 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Electrical) in APDCL posts and 5 for Assistant Manager (Civil) in APDCL posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Electrical): Full time B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering).

Assistant Manager (Civil): Full time B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Civil Engineering.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. Candidates from BPL and PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.