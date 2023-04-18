Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the invitation letter for the document verification of the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The document verification will be conducted between April 25 to 28, 2023. A total of 286 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Steps to download APSWM officer invitation letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Invitation Letters: For 286 candidates appearing for Document Verification between 25th-28th April, 2023 under Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 01/2022) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APSWM Officer invitation letter.

