BPSC APSWM Officer DV call letter released; here’s direct link
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the invitation letter for the document verification of the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The document verification will be conducted between April 25 to 28, 2023. A total of 286 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.
The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department.
Steps to download APSWM officer invitation letter
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Invitation Letters: For 286 candidates appearing for Document Verification between 25th-28th April, 2023 under Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 01/2022)
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download APSWM Officer invitation letter.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.