The Patna High Court has released the admit card for the Assistant (Group-B Post) recruitment exam 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The Patna HC Assistant Preliminary test is scheduled to be conducted on April 30 (Sunday) in single shift from 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM at various examination centres situated at Begusarai, Bhojpur at Ara, Gaya, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali at Hajipur. The reporting time for the candidates shall be 10.00 to 11.00 AM.

Steps to apply for Patna HC Assistant admit card 2023

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitments” tab Click on admit card link for Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023 Key in your Registration No and Date of Birth, and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to the Assistant recruitment exam 2023 admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 550 Assistant posts. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Test (Multiple Choice Question Based Objective Type), Written Test (Descriptive Type), Computer Proficiency Test, and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.