Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH M.P.Ed. CET 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH M.P.Ed. CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on April 23.

The MAH M.P.Ed. CET 2023 will be conducted for admission to the first year of three-year integrated Post Graduate Degree Courses in M.P.Ed. for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH M.P.Ed. CET admit card 2023:



Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on MAH M.P.Ed. CET 2023 admit card link

Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH M.P.Ed. CET admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download MAH MPED CET admit card 2023.