Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH B.Planning CET-2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH B.Planning CET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on April 23.

The MAH B.Planning CET 2023 will be conducted for admission to the Professional Courses to First Year Degree in B.Planning for Academic Year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH B.Planning CET admit card 2023:



Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on MAH B.Planning CET 2023 admit card link

Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH B.Planning CET admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download MAH B.Planning CET admit card 2023.