The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released the admit card for the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 for admissions to diploma and undergraduate courses. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ruhsraj.org.

The entrance exam will be conducted on May 27, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RUHS CUET admit card 2025

Visit the official website ruhsraj.org On the homepage, go to Admissions — CUET 2025 — Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RUHS CUET admit card 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.