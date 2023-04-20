The admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 will be released today. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 8 to 12. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. Date, Shift, and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards.

OJEE 2023 will be conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

Here’s OJEE 2023 exam schedule.

Steps to download OJEE admit card 2023: