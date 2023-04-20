Anna University, Chennai has deferred the dates for the release of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) score card. Eligible candidates will now be able to download their core cards from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu from April 22 onwards.

“It is observed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, Nativity). Hence, the students are informed to utilize the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the score card was scheduled to be released on April 20, 2023.

TANCET 2023 result was announced on April 13. The TANCET 2023 examination for MCA and MBA was conducted on March 25. The provisional answer keys were released on April 4.

TANCET 2023 was conducted for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

Steps to download TANCET score card 2023

Visit official website tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the TANCET score card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.