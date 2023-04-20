National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the online application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2023. Candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges can apply and pay the fee on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till May 5, upto 9.00 PM and 11.50 PM, respectively.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their online application forms from May 6 to 8, 2023. The dates for downloading City Intimation Slip, Admit Card, and declaration of Result will be displayed on CUET (PG) portal at the appropriate time.

In order to ensure that more options are available to the applicants for choosing courses / programmes of various newly added Universities / Institution / Autonomous Colleges / Organizations from all over the Country, it has been decided to extend the online Application Form for the CUET (PG) – 2023, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The CUET PG 2023 entrance exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The date and time will be announced later on the official website.

Application Fee In India (Fee In ₹) In India (Fee In ₹) Outside India (Fee In ₹) Outside India (Fee In ₹) Category Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers) Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers) Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) General Rs 1000 Rs 500 Rs 5000 Rs 1500 OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS Rs 800 Rs 400 SC/ST/Third Gender Rs 750 Rs 400 PwBD Rs 700 Rs 400

Direct link to CUT PG 2023 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2023” Register and login to apply Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2023.