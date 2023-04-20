Bihar BEd entrance result 2023 announced; check direct link
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has announced the result of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2023.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has announced the result of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2023. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
The Bihar BEd CET exam was conducted on April 8, 2023. The exam is held for admission to two-year B.Ed. and Shiksha Shastri Programme courses in Bihar.
The minimum qualifying mark for unreserved candidates is 35% correspondingly 42 marks and for reserved ones is 30% correspondingly 36 marks.
Steps to check Bihar BEd entrance result 2023:
- Visit the official website www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in
- Go to ‘Download Result’
- Sign In using Login ID and Password
- The Bihar BEd entrance result will appear on screen, download
- Take a printout for future reference.