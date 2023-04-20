Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has announced the result of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2023. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar BEd CET exam was conducted on April 8, 2023. The exam is held for admission to two-year B.Ed. and Shiksha Shastri Programme courses in Bihar.

The minimum qualifying mark for unreserved candidates is 35% correspondingly 42 marks and for reserved ones is 30% correspondingly 36 marks.

Steps to check Bihar BEd entrance result 2023:

Visit the official website www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in Go to ‘Download Result’

Sign In using Login ID and Password The Bihar BEd entrance result will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

