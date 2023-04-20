The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in June 2023 announced University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The exam will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman wrote, “Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination @DG_NTA.”

Meanwhile, NTA has postponed the registration deadline till May 5. The applicants will be able to make changes to their online application forms from May 6 to 8, 2023.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2023” Register and login to apply Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2023.