Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the MAH-B.Ed (General and Special) and B.Ed ELCT CET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 23 to 25, 2023. The MAH-B.Ed (General and Special) will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes and B.Ed ELCT CET 2023 will be held for a duration of 1 hour. ELCT will be conducted for the candidates opting for English Medium colleges after the B.Ed CET.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT=(For Admission to English Medium Colleges-2023” Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT CET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.