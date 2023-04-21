Today is the last day to apply online for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) notified by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 244 Assistant Engineer posts under a joint cadre of the Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (B&NH) Department [PW(B&NH)D].

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from an Indian or foreign university recognised by the government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s APSC AE recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 297, whereas Rs 197 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. The candidates from BPL and PwBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 47.

Steps to apply for APSC AE recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” under Assistant Engineer posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for APSC AE recruitment 2023.