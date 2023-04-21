The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 Skill Test re-exam. Candidates can download their SSC Steno admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC Stenographer skill test re-exam will be held on April 25 and 26. Earlier, the skill tests were conducted in February and March, but the Commission decided to conduct the re-test after receiving complaints from the candidates regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test.

A total of 13,100 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 47,246 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Candidates will be able to download their SSC Stenographer admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and D are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

Steps to download SSC Steno skill test admit card:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘STENOGRAPHER (GRADE ‘C’ & ‘D’) EXAMINATION, 2022: SKILL TEST’

Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC Stenographer skill test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.