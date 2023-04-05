The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised schedule for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 Skill Test. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the skill tests for Stenographer Grade C & D (Hindi) and Stenographer Grade C & D (English) are scheduled to be conducted on April 25th and April 26th, respectively.

Earlier, the skill tests were conducted on February 15th and 16th, 2023, but keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test, the Commission had reconducted the said test on March 10, 2023. However, it has been observed that similar inconveniences were faced by many candidates of the said skill tests conducted on February 16 and also on March 10, 2023, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and D are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.