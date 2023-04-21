The detailed exam schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 has been released today. Candidates can check the OJEE schedule from the official website ojee.nic.in. The admit cards will be released soon.

The OJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 8 to 1. The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. Details of shift and center of examination for each successful applicant will be indicated in their Admit Card.

OJEE 2023 will be conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

Here’s OJEE 2023 exam schedule.

OJEE 2023 exam schedule Exam date Shift 1

9.00 AM – 11.00 AM Shift 2

12.30 PM – 2.30 PM Shift 3

4.30 PM – 6.30 PM May 8 LE Tech (Diploma) LE Tech (Diploma) LE Tech (Diploma) May 9 MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.) MCA / M.Sc. (Comp Sc.) M. Tech (11 Subjects) M. Arch, M. Plan, M. Pharm (1 hour), B.CAT (1 hour) (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design) May 11 MBA MBA (1 Hour Duration) LE Tech (B.Sc.), B.CAT (Film Editing) May 12 B. Pharm B. Pharm B. Pharm May 15 LE Tech (Diploma) (1 Hour Duration) LE Pharm, Integrated MBA –

