Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the PST and PET schedule for the posts of Platoon Commander, Assistant Jailor, Sub Inspector of Police (Communication), Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police, Sub Inspector of Police (UB), backlog vacancies for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police and Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in from April 22 onwards using their application number, name and date of birth.

The PST/PET is scheduled to be conducted from April 25 to 27 at the 4th Assam Police Batallion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4 posts of Platoon Commander under DGCD & CGHG, Assam, 32 posts of Assistant Jailor under Prison Department, 16 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, 17 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police, 5 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB), backlog vacancies for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police and 42 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Now click on PET/PST admit card link for Platoon Commander, SI and other posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to the official website here.