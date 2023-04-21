Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 204 candidates have been declared qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 posts for Indian Military Academy, 22 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

Steps to download UPSC CDS 2 final result 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to Final Result link Click on “Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDS 2 final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.