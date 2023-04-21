Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released interview dates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from May 23 to 25, 2023.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from May 12 onwards.

MPPSC has notified a total of 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on “Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 - Vigyapti Regarding Interview Schedule Dated 21.04.2023”

The schedule will appear on the scree Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.