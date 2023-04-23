Border Security Force (BSF) has started the online application process for eligible male and female candidates for Head Constable posts in its Communication wing. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in till May 12.

The BSF recruitment drive aims to fill up 217 vacancies of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic). The pay level is 4 (25,500-81,100).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on May 12, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass with 60% aggregate marks in PCM or Matriculation with two year ITI certificate.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to un-reserved/EWS/OBC category applying for recruitment to the posts shall have to deposit Rs 100 only as an examination fee plus Rs 47.20 service charges. Women candidates/ SC/ ST/ BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for BSF RO, RM recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against “Group-C Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)” Fill up the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BSF HC recruitment 2023.