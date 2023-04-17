Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible male and female candidates for Head Constable posts in its Communication wing. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in from April 22 to May 12.

The BSF recruitment drive aims to fill up 217 vacancies of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic). The pay level is 4 (25,500-81,100).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on May 12, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass with 60% aggregate marks in PCM or Matriculation with two year ITI certificate.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to un-reserved/EWS/OBC category applying for recruitment to the posts shall have to deposit Rs 100 only as an examination fee plus Rs 47.20 service charges. Women candidates/ SC/ ST/ BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.