MPSC Combined hall ticket 2023 released Group C, B exam at mpsconline.gov.in
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.
The MPSC Group C and B preliminary exams 2023 will be held on April 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.
Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2023:
- Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in
- Go to Login and login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number
- Select exam
- The MPSC Combined hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print for future reference.
Selection process
The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.