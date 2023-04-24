Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C and B preliminary exams 2023 will be held on April 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.

Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to Login and login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number Select exam The MPSC Combined hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference.

Selection process

The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.