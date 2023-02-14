Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has extended the online application deadline for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till February 21. The earlier deadline was today, February 14.

The MPSC Group C and Group B preliminary exams 2023 will be held on April 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in September 2023. Refer to the notification below for eligibility criteria and other details.

Here’s MPSC Group B, C recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection process

The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 394 for prelim and 544 for Main exam. The amount is relaxed for unreserved.

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2023:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.