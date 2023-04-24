The online application process is underway for various posts of Channel Manager Facilitator, Channel Manager Supervisor, and Support Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till April 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1031 posts.

Vacancy Details

Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 821

Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 172

Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 38

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS—CMF, CMS, SO posts”

Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO, CMF, CMS posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of shortlisting and interview round.