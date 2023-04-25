The State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the online correction window today for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2023. Candidates can make corrections to their applications on the official website mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2023 will be held from May 9 to 13 for PCM Group and May 15 to 20 for PCB Group, according to the exam calendar issued earlier.

The MHT-CET 2023 will be conducted online mode (Computer Based Test) at almost all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra. The exam will be held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps for MHT CET 2023 correction window: