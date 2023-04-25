The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10th and 12th results today afternoon at 1.30 PM. Once declared, eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

To qualify the examinations, the students will have to score a minimum of 35 percent marks. Candidates who fail to secure 35% marks will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

The UP Board examination for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 3 and March 4, respectively. Around 58 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10th, 12th examinations this year.

Steps to download UP Board result 2023: