Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023. The previous date was June 25.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also revised the typing test schedule for the post of Junior Executive Assistant. The test is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 and 29 in 10 centres in Bhubaneshwar. The typing test in English will be held from 10.00 AM to 10.10 AM and the Test in Computer Application will be conducted from 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

A total of 5244 candidates are eligible for the typing tests. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies.

