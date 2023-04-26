The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the results of Class 12 board exams on May 8, according to media reports.

The TN 12th board exams were held from March 13 to April 3. The TN Board will announce the Plus Two (12th) result at 9.30 am on May 8, reported Hindustan Times.

The state Education Minister will announce the results in a press conference to be held at Anna Centenary Library.

Students will be able to check their results online and download scorecards from the following websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. To access the TN board results, students will have to login with their Exam roll number and Date of Birth.