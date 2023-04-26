Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) or CAPF Exam 2023 notification today. The UPSC CAPF AC notification is available for download at the official website upsc.gov.in. The application process has commenced at the UPSC’s application website upsconline.nic.in and candidates can apply till May 16.

UPSC will conduct the CAPF AC exam 2023 on August 6 (Sunday) and will comprise two papers. Paper-I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and Paper-II will be held from 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The notification contains all details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy breakup, exam pattern, etc.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to 322 Assistant Commandants (Group A) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). This includes: BSF-86, CRPF-55, CISF-91, ITBP-60 and SSB-30.

Here’s UPSC CAPF AC notification 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree.

Selection process

The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

Application fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC recruitment 2023: