Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the notification for the MP Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from January 30 to February 13, 2023.

The MP MSTET 2023 exam will be conducted by MPPEB from April 25, 2023, onwards in two shifts—9.00 to 11.30 AM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The MSTET exam will be conducted to qualify teachers in middle schools in MP. A minimum of 60% for unreserved and 50% for reserved categories is required to qualify the test.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational qualification: A graduate degree along with B.Ed. More details in the notification.

Here’s MP MSTET 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.