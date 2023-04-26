Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified vacancies for recruitment to the post of Junior Manager under ADVT. NO. 12/2023. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from May 5 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is June 4.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 Junio Manager posts at Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL).

Vacancy details

Junior Manager (Electrical): 10

Junior Manager (Mechanical): 10

Junior Manager (IT): 5

Junior Manager (Instrumentation): 5

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Full-time three years diploma in related Engineering field.

Direct link APSC Junior Manager notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. Candidates from BPL and PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.