Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Lecturers in 13 different disciplines under Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre (Group-B). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till May 26, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 224 Lecturer posts.

The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years as on August 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, vacancy details and others available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination and Interview (Personality Test).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.