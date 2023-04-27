Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, Public Prosecutor, Research Officer and other posts today, April 27. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 146 vacancies in different posts and departments. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2023 notification Advt 07/2023.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 20



Junior Engineer (Civil): 58



Public Prosecutor: 48

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information): 16

Research Officer (Yoga): 1

Research Officer (Naturopathy): 1



Assistant Director (Forensic Audit): 1

Assistant Architect: 1

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.