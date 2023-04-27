The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for PMT and PET for Forest Guard and other posts under Advt No 07/2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The Board will conduct the physical tests for Forest Guard, Forester and Deputy Ranger posts from April 29 to May 3. The venue is Recruitment Training Centre, Gate No. 2, Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The PSSSB Forest Guard exam 2022 was conducted on November 13 last year and the results were announced on January 3. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Forest Guard vacancies.

Steps to download PSSSB Forest Guard admit card 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to Advertisements and click on Forest Guard admit card link Choose the relevant post Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit The PSSSB Forest Guard physical test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download PSSSB Forest Guard admit card 2023.