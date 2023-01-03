The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result of the Forest Guard exam 2022 (under Advt No 07/2022). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Forest Guard exam 2022 was conducted on November 13 and the answer keys were released on November 17. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Forest Guard vacancies.

The result list has been published for 60,505 candidates who appeared for the exam. It includes the name, roll number and marks scored by the candidates.

Steps to download PSSSB Forest Guard result 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Results tab Click on result link for Forest Guard The PSSSB Forest Guard result list will appear on screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB Forest Guard result 2022.