The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result for the posts of Junior Scale Stenographer and Stenotypist. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Steno exam for the Punjabi language was conducted on March 11.

PSSSB has notified 418 vacancies for the post of Stenotypist and 50 posts of Junior Scale Stenographer.

Steps to check PSSSB Steno results 2023:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer posts result link Select post The PSSSB Steno result will appear on screen Download and check.

Result of Punjabi Language Test for Stenotypist.



Result of Punjabi Language Test for Junior Scale Stenographer.

Selection Process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for a computer skill test and document verification.