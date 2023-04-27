The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam calendar for August, September, and October months. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The schedule has been released for the MTS, CHSL and CPO exams.

According to the schedule, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or SSC CHSL 2023 will be held from August 2 to 22. The notification is expected to be out on May 9. The SSC CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

On the other hand, the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 is scheduled from September 1 to 29. The exam will be held for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and Havaldar Group ‘C’. The notification will be released on June 14.

The SSC CPO exam 2023 will be held from October 3 to 6 for Sub Inspector vacancies at Delhi Police and CAPFs. The official notification will be released on July 20.

Here’s SSC exam calendar 2023.